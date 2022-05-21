Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks on Friday night reached a boiling point during the second quarter after a bizarre incident involving Damion Lee and Davis Bertans.

With just over eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, Spencer Dinwiddie swung the ball to Bertans in the corner, and the big man launched a quick-fire 3-pointer. Despite a strong contest from Lee that probably should have been called a foul, Bertans got the shot to go, and was knocked down in the process.

Because no foul was called, Bertans tried to get to his feet right away so he could run back on defense. As he began to stand up, Lee tried to jump over him a la Allen Iverson over Ty Lue in the 2001 Finals. The result was a bizarre collision that saw Lee dumped straight on his back.

Tempers understandably flared in the immediate aftermath, and players from both teams had words with each other. That the incident happened right in front of the Mavericks' bench didn't help. In the end, though, everyone kept their head and there was no further problems.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Still, the referees went to the monitor and after a brief review assessed double technicals -- one each for Lee and Bertans. Neither of them really deserved a tech, as it was just incidental contact that looked a lot worse than it actually was, but you can understand the refs trying to settle the game down.