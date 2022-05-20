Who's Playing

Dallas @ Golden State

Current Records: Dallas 0-1; Golden State 1-0

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET May 20 at Chase Center. Golden State will be strutting in after a win while Dallas will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Warriors are hoping for another victory. They made easy work of Dallas on Wednesday and carried off a 112-87 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Dubs had established an 88-69 advantage. The top scorers for Golden State were point guard Stephen Curry (21 points), small forward Andrew Wiggins (19 points), and shooting guard Jordan Poole (19 points).

Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-117. In other words, don't count the Mavericks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $219.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Dallas.