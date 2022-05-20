Who's Playing
Dallas @ Golden State
Current Records: Dallas 0-1; Golden State 1-0
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET May 20 at Chase Center. Golden State will be strutting in after a win while Dallas will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Warriors are hoping for another victory. They made easy work of Dallas on Wednesday and carried off a 112-87 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Dubs had established an 88-69 advantage. The top scorers for Golden State were point guard Stephen Curry (21 points), small forward Andrew Wiggins (19 points), and shooting guard Jordan Poole (19 points).
Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-117. In other words, don't count the Mavericks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $219.00
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Dallas.
- May 18, 2022 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 87
- Mar 03, 2022 - Dallas 122 vs. Golden State 113
- Feb 27, 2022 - Dallas 107 vs. Golden State 101
- Jan 25, 2022 - Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 92
- Jan 05, 2022 - Dallas 99 vs. Golden State 82
- Apr 27, 2021 - Dallas 133 vs. Golden State 103
- Feb 06, 2021 - Dallas 134 vs. Golden State 132
- Feb 04, 2021 - Golden State 147 vs. Dallas 116
- Jan 14, 2020 - Dallas 124 vs. Golden State 97
- Dec 28, 2019 - Dallas 141 vs. Golden State 121
- Nov 20, 2019 - Dallas 142 vs. Golden State 94
- Mar 23, 2019 - Dallas 126 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 13, 2019 - Golden State 119 vs. Dallas 114
- Dec 22, 2018 - Golden State 120 vs. Dallas 116
- Nov 17, 2018 - Dallas 112 vs. Golden State 109
- Feb 08, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 03, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. Dallas 122
- Dec 14, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 23, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 21, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Dallas 99
- Nov 09, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 25, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Dallas 120
- Mar 18, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 27, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 30, 2015 - Dallas 114 vs. Golden State 91