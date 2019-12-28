Warriors vs. Mavericks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Golden State

Current Records: Dallas 20-10; Golden State 9-24

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are getting right back to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chase Center. Golden State is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Warriors were expected to lose against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Warriors took their contest against Phoenix 105-96. No one put up better numbers for Golden State than SG D'Angelo Russell, who really brought his A game. He had 31 points and six assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close, but Dallas ultimately received the gift of a 102-98 win from a begrudging San Antonio squad on Thursday. SG Luka Doncic (24 points) was the top scorer for Dallas.

The Warriors are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Warriors to 9-24 and the Mavericks to 20-10. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.10% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, Dallas rank third in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Dallas' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $74.99

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 11-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 219

Series History

Golden State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Dallas.