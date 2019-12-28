Warriors vs. Mavericks: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Golden State
Current Records: Dallas 20-10; Golden State 9-24
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors are getting right back to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chase Center. Golden State is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Warriors were expected to lose against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Warriors took their contest against Phoenix 105-96. No one put up better numbers for Golden State than SG D'Angelo Russell, who really brought his A game. He had 31 points and six assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close, but Dallas ultimately received the gift of a 102-98 win from a begrudging San Antonio squad on Thursday. SG Luka Doncic (24 points) was the top scorer for Dallas.
The Warriors are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Warriors to 9-24 and the Mavericks to 20-10. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.10% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, Dallas rank third in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Dallas' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $74.99
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 11-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 219
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Dallas.
- Nov 20, 2019 - Dallas 142 vs. Golden State 94
- Mar 23, 2019 - Dallas 126 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 13, 2019 - Golden State 119 vs. Dallas 114
- Dec 22, 2018 - Golden State 120 vs. Dallas 116
- Nov 17, 2018 - Dallas 112 vs. Golden State 109
- Feb 08, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 03, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. Dallas 122
- Dec 14, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 23, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 21, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Dallas 99
- Nov 09, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 25, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Dallas 120
- Mar 18, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 27, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 30, 2015 - Dallas 114 vs. Golden State 91
