Warriors vs. Mavericks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Golden State

Current Records: Dallas 24-15; Golden State 9-32

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have been homebodies their last six games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Center after a few days off. Dallas struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.13 points per game.

The Mavericks had enough points to win and then some against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, taking their contest 109-91. C Dwight Powell (19 points) and SG Luka Doncic (19 points) were the top scorers for Dallas. That's seven consecutive double-doubles for Doncic.

Meanwhile, Golden State's and the Memphis Grizzlies' game on Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Golden State was thoroughly outmatched 62-43 in the second half. SG D'Angelo Russell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 34 points and seven rebounds. Russell's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Everything went Dallas' way against Golden State the last time the two teams met in December as they made off with a 141-121 win. A big part of Dallas' success was Doncic, so Golden State will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Dallas.