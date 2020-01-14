Warriors vs. Mavericks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Golden State
Current Records: Dallas 24-15; Golden State 9-32
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks have been homebodies their last six games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chase Center after a few days off. Dallas struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.13 points per game.
The Mavericks had enough points to win and then some against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, taking their contest 109-91. C Dwight Powell (19 points) and SG Luka Doncic (19 points) were the top scorers for Dallas. That's seven consecutive double-doubles for Doncic.
Meanwhile, Golden State's and the Memphis Grizzlies' game on Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but Golden State was thoroughly outmatched 62-43 in the second half. SG D'Angelo Russell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 34 points and seven rebounds. Russell's night made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 31 points.
Everything went Dallas' way against Golden State the last time the two teams met in December as they made off with a 141-121 win. A big part of Dallas' success was Doncic, so Golden State will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $47.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Dallas.
- Dec 28, 2019 - Dallas 141 vs. Golden State 121
- Nov 20, 2019 - Dallas 142 vs. Golden State 94
- Mar 23, 2019 - Dallas 126 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 13, 2019 - Golden State 119 vs. Dallas 114
- Dec 22, 2018 - Golden State 120 vs. Dallas 116
- Nov 17, 2018 - Dallas 112 vs. Golden State 109
- Feb 08, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. Dallas 103
- Jan 03, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. Dallas 122
- Dec 14, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 97
- Oct 23, 2017 - Golden State 133 vs. Dallas 103
- Mar 21, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Dallas 99
- Nov 09, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 25, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Dallas 120
- Mar 18, 2016 - Golden State 130 vs. Dallas 112
- Jan 27, 2016 - Golden State 127 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 30, 2015 - Dallas 114 vs. Golden State 91
