We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. Golden State is 40-34 overall and 18-19 at home, while Dallas is 45-29 overall and 23-14 on the road. The Warriors are currently the No. 10 seed in the West, while the Mavericks are up to fifth in the standings.

Dallas has won two of the last three head-to-head meetings and has covered the spread in its last five matchups with the Warriors. However, Golden State is favored by 1 point in the latest Warriors vs. Mavericks odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 232.5 points.



Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavericks vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Mavericks spread: Warriors -1

Warriors vs. Mavericks over/under: 232.5 points

Warriors vs. Mavericks money line: Warriors: -112, Mavericks: -107



What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors extended their winning streak to four games with a 117-113 victory over the Spurs on Sunday. The Warriors can attribute much of their success to Draymond Green, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 assists, and Stephen Curry, who scored 33 points with eight assists.

Golden State has been phenomenal defensively during its current winning streak, limiting opponents to just 42.0% shooting from the floor and 30.5% shooting from the 3-point line while allowing only 98.8 points per game. However, Dallas has shot well over 50% from the floor in both of its previous matchups with the Warriors this season. Jonathan Kuminga (knee) is questionable for Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, the Mavericks extended their own winning streak to seven games with a 125-107 victory over the Rockets on Sunday. Luka Doncic went 9-for-16 from the 3-point line and picked up another double-double with 47 points and 12 rebounds. The contest was his fifth in a row with at least 30 points, and Doncic has 45 double-doubles this season.

Doncic leads the league in scoring (34.0 ppg), and he's also averaging 9.8 assists and 9.1 rebounds while shooting a career-best 38% from the 3-point line. He had 38 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds during his last trip to the Chase Center on Dec. 30, 2023. Dereck Lively II (knee) is questionable for Tuesday.





