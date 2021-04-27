Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday evening. Both teams are aiming to improve their playoff position in the Western Conference. The Warriors are 31-30 this season after seven wins in the last nine games. Dallas (33-27) enters on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to Sacramento 113-106 on Monday.

Mavericks vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -1.5

Mavericks vs. Warriors over-under: 225.5 points

Mavericks vs. Warriors money line: Warriors -120, Mavericks +100

DAL: The Mavericks are 5-7 against the spread on back-to-backs

GSW: The Warriors are 17-12 against the spread in home games

Why the Mavericks can cover



Dallas has one of the NBA's best players in Doncic, with the third-year superstar buoying one of the most dynamic offenses in the NBA. The Mavericks are scoring at a top-five level since the All-Star break, averaging almost 1.16 points per possession, and that harkens back to their No. 1 offense from the 2019-20 season. Rick Carlisle's team is also one of the best 2-point shooting squads in the NBA, connecting on more than 55 percent of its shots inside the arc. The Mavericks are not elite at creating free throw attempts, but the Warriors are the league's second-worst team in preventing opponents from generating shots at the charity stripe.

Defensively, Dallas ranks in the top 10 in both 2-point shooting allowed (52 percent) and assists allowed (22 per game). The Mavericks can also take advantage of Golden State's weaknesses, especially with the Warriors ranking last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate (22.4 percent).

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is an excellent defensive team, setting the pace for its overall success. The Warriors are No. 6 in the NBA in defensive rating, giving up only 109.6 points per 100 possessions, and they have a top-five mark in shooting efficiency allowed. They give up a 2-point shooting mark of 51.2 percent, No. 4 in the NBA, and Golden State's opponents generate only 24.0 assists per game. Dallas is a bottom-five team in assist creation, and the Warriors are also a top-10 team in creating turnovers.

On the opposite side, Golden State can play freely against a Mavericks team that is dead-last in steals and a bottom-10 team in blocked shots. The Warriors also lead the NBA in assists, generating 27.4 per game, and they are No. 6 in 3-pointers, making 14.1 per game. Golden State is a top-10 team in both effective field goal percentage (54.5 percent) and true shooting percentage (57.8 percent), and Dallas is not an elite defensive group.

