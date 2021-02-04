One night after ending their six-game overall losing streak, the Dallas Mavericks are hoping to halt another slide. Dallas (9-13) has not fared well at home this season, going 2-6, and has dropped five straight on its own court. The Mavericks attempt to turn things around at American Airlines Center when they host the Golden State Warriors (11-10) on Thursday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Dallas as a 2.5-point favorite, while the over-under is 228.5 in the latest Mavericks vs. Warriors odds.

Mavericks vs. Warriors spread: Dallas -2.5

Mavericks vs. Warriors over-under: 228.5 points

Mavericks vs. Warriors money line: Dallas -145, Golden State +125

DAL: The Mavericks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following a straight-up win

GSW: The Warriors are 0-7 ATS in the last seven meetings

Latest Odds: Dallas Mavericks -2.5 Bet Now

Why the Mavericks can cover



While the team has struggled, blame cannot be put on Luka Doncic, who continues to its shining star. The 21-year-old Slovenian is sixth in the NBA in scoring with an average of 27.2 points and has poured in at least 25 in eight consecutive contests. Doncic was instrumental in Dallas' 122-116 victory at Atlanta on Wednesday, recording 27 points and 14 assists for his first double-double in five games.

Kristaps Porzingis also came up with a big effort against the Hawks as he registered 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. It was the second straight double-double and fourth overall this season for the 25-year-old, who suffered a knee injury last postseason, has seen his playing time increase slightly. Porzingis has seen 34 minutes of action in each of his last two contests after playing 33 or fewer in his first nine of the campaign.

Why the Warriors can cover

Stephen Curry produced another strong effort in Tuesday's loss to Boston, scoring 38 points while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out eight assists. The 32-year-old point guard went 7-for-14 from 3-point range, marking the sixth time in seven games he's made at least five shots from beyond the arc. Curry is second in the NBA with an average of 4.6 3-pointers per game and fifth in overall scoring at 28.2 points.

Curry joined elite company on Tuesday, becoming just the second player to score 17,000 points with the Warriors. He increased his career total to 17,011, putting him 772 behind Wilt Chamberlain on the franchise's all-time list. Andrew Wiggins ranks second on the team with an average of 17.7 points and has hit double digits in each of his 21 contests this season.

