Western Conference foes match up on Tuesday night as the Golden State Warriors (11-10) and the Dallas Mavericks (9-10) battle. The Mavericks are in a huge slump, dropping four games in a row. On Sunday, Dallas lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 124-115. Meanwhile, Golden State is on a three-game win streak, including a 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in its last game.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Warriors as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Mavericks odds. The over/under for total points is set at 228.

Warriors vs. Mavericks spread: Golden State -1.5

Warriors vs. Mavericks Over-Under: 228 points

Warriors vs. Mavericks money line: Golden State -125, Dallas +105

GS: Over is 4-0-1 in Warriors' last 5 games following an ATS win

DAL: Over is 9-1 in Mavericks' last 10 games following a straight-up loss

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry continues to be dominant on the floor. Curry owns exceptional range with a lightning-quick release, and the eight-time All-Star breaks down the defense in a variety of ways to either score or set a teammate up. Curry is currently second in the league in scoring (31.4), 12th in assists (7.1), and fourth in PER (29.25). In Sunday's victory, he dropped 25 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

Guard Klay Thompson started the season off slowly but has found his groove. Thompson is still a dynamic marksman from downtown with the shooting range to let it fly. The Washington State product also has good instincts with a knack for steals, and he's averaging 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Thompson has scored 20-plus in four of his last five games.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is an absolute stud and difference-maker who can impact the game in so many ways including scoring, playmaking, and rebounding. The three-time All-Star can be unstoppable one-on-one with an array of moves to get a bucket. Doncic ranks first in the NBA in points (33.1), fourth in assists (8.4), and first in PER (31.13). On Nov. 27, he racked up 27 points, five boards, and 12 dimes.

Center Christian Wood provides a solid scoring option off the bench. Wood is able to put the ball on the deck and attack his defender off the dribble. The UNLV product has excellent touch in the paint and is capable of spacing the floor. The 27-year-old averages 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, and on Nov. 23, he logged 26 points and 12 rebounds.

