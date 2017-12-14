Warriors vs. Mavericks odds: NBA picks from expert who's 9-3 on Mavs' games

Despite battling injury issues to their star players, the Golden State Warriors are still the most explosive team in the NBA. They can take a tight game and turn it into a blowout in a heartbeat and, in the process, turn what looked like a promising wager on the underdog into fool's gold.

On Thursday, the Warriors are 10-point favorites against the Dallas Mavericks, down from an open of 12. The Over-Under, or how many points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212.5, up from an open of 210.5.



And with oddsmakers fully aware of the Warriors' capabilities, the Warriors have struggled to topple massive spreads for their backers, with just a 13-15 ATS mark this season.



Nevertheless, with star Stephen Curry sidelined by injury and defensive stopper Draymond Green listed as questionable, the Warriors are still double-digit favorites Thursday night against the visiting Mavericks in a TNT prime-time matchup.



Dragiev knows the Mavericks are just 8-20 straight up, but can be a valuable ATS underdog in certain spots. Veteran coach Rick Carlisle always has his team prepared, and Dallas is known for competing with and sometime surprising superior foes.



In fact, they are coming off a 95-89 win over the Spurs as 5.5-point underdogs.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have failed to cover in their last two, missing the cash against the Pistons and Blazers by one basket each despite logging the straight-up victory.

