Teams battling for position in the Western Conference playoff race meet when the Golden State Warriors battle the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Golden State is coming off a 125-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, while Dallas dropped a 129-128 overtime decision to Sacramento that same night. The Warriors (27-26), who are 17-18 against conference foes, are 12-13 on the road this season. The Mavericks (28-26), who are 20-18 against the West, are 15-11 on their home court. Dallas will be without at least five players, including new acquisition Anthony Davis (adductor).

Tipoff from American Airlines Center in Dallas is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The teams have split two previous meetings this season. The Warriors are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Mavericks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 233.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-104 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-9 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Mavericks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavs vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Mavericks spread: Golden State -5.5



Warriors vs. Mavericks over/under: 233.5 points

Warriors vs. Mavericks money line: Golden State -211, Dallas +175

GS: The Warriors have hit the money line in 26 of their last 44 road games (+8.25 units)

DAL: The Mavericks have hit the money line in 57 of their last 96 games (+15.90 units)



Warriors vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Warriors vs. Mavericks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is led by point guard Stephen Curry. He has scored 30 or more points in each of the last four games, including a 38-point, six-rebound and four-assist effort in the win over the Bucks. He poured in 37 points with seven rebounds and four assists in a 120-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. In 44 games, all starts, Curry is averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and one assist in 32.1 minutes.

Small forward Jimmy Butler has been on a roll since being acquired from Miami. He nearly had a double-double in the win at Milwaukee, scoring 20 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out six assists. He had 25 points and four assists in a 132-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. In 27 games, all starts, this season, Butler is averaging 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.6 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Point guard Kyrie Irving powers the Dallas offense, and is coming off a near-triple-double performance in the loss to Sacramento. In 44 minutes of action, he poured in 30 points, while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out seven assists. He had 34 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 118-116 loss at Philadelphia on Feb. 4. In 43 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.2 points, 4.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.5 minutes.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson, who played for the Warriors from 2011-24, has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last four games. In Monday's loss to the Kings, he scored 19 points, while grabbing two rebounds. He had 25 points, four assists and three rebounds in a 127-120 win at Boston on Thursday. In 47 starts this season, Thompson is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and two assists in 27.1 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Warriors vs. Mavericks picks

The model has simulated Mavs vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. It is going Under the total, projecting 224 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Mavericks, and which side of the spread cashes in nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Mavericks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-104 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.