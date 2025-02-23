The Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday for a Western Conference matchup between two teams battling for position in the NBA standings. Golden State is currently ninth in the West with a 29-27 record, while Dallas is eighth after winning three games in a row to improve to 31-26. Both teams made significant additions at the NBA trade deadline, with the Warriors acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Heat and the Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, who unfortunately remains out with a groin injury.

Tip-off from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Golden State is a 9-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Mavericks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.

Warriors vs. Mavericks spread: Golden State -9



Warriors vs. Mavericks over/under: 230 points

Warriors vs. Mavericks money line: Golden State -364, Dallas +286

GSW: The Over has hit in 10 of Golden State's last 14 games

DAL: The Mavericks have covered the spread in each of their last seven games



Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State enters Sunday's contest fresh off a 132-108 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Buddy Hield (22), Moses Moody (22), Brandon Podziemski (21) and Stephen Curry (20) all reached at least 20 in the victory and Butler added 17 points and seven assists.

The Warriors went 20-for-43 from beyond the arc in the win and are now 8-2 as a team when they make at least 20 3-pointers. Golden State has covered the spread in four of its last five games and is 15-5 against the spread over the last 20 games that the franchise has played in February. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Meanwhile, the Mavericks scratched out a 111-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday despite Davis' continued absence. Kyrie Irving had 35 points in the victory and P.J. Washington added 24 points and seven rebounds. Dallas limited New Orleans to just 41.3% shooting from the floor and an 8-for-27 night from the 3-point line.

Washington is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in San Francisco but Irving continues to carry the load admirably with Davis out. He's had at least 30 points in each of his last three games, including a 42-point night in a Feb. 12 win over the Warriors before the NBA All-Star break. See which team to pick here.

