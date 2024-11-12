Teams trending in opposite directions clash when the Dallas Mavericks face the Golden State Warriors in a key Western Conference matchup on Tuesday night. Dallas is coming off a 122-120 loss at Denver on Sunday, while Golden State defeated Oklahoma City 127-116 that same night. The Mavericks (5-5), who have lost three of four, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Warriors (8-2), who have won six of seven, are 6-1 against conference foes so far this year. Andrew Wiggins (back) is questionable for Golden State. Dereck Lively II (shoulder) is questionable for Dallas, while PJ Washington (knee) is doubtful and Luka Doncic (groin) is probable.

Tip-off from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Mavs lead the all-time regular-season series 93-83, and have won three of the last four meetings. The Warriors are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Warriors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 232.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 106-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Warriors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -2.5

Mavericks vs. Warriors over/under: 232.5 points

Mavericks vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -142, Dallas +120

DAL: The Mavericks have hit the Under in 57 of their last 89 games (+21.80 units)

GS: The Warriors have hit the money line in 18 of their last 23 games (+12.15 units)

Mavericks vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Mavericks vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Warriors can cover

Veteran point guard Stephen Curry powers the Golden State offense. In seven games, all starts, he is averaging 22 points, 6.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 28.3 minutes of action. He has registered one double-double on the year, and was one rebound shy of a triple-double, when he scored 17 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed nine rebounds in a 140-104 win at Portland on Oct. 23. He is coming off a season-high 36 points with seven assists and five rebounds in the win at Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Shooting guard Buddy Hield has been a factor in the Warriors' success this season. In 10 games, including just one start, Hield is averaging 18 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.9 minutes of action. He has been red hot from the floor, connecting on 50% of his field goals, including 48.8% from 3-point range, and 85.7% from the foul line. He has reached double-digit scoring in seven games, including a season-high 28 in a 124-106 win over New Orleans on Oct. 29. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Doncic, the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, continues to lead the Dallas offense. In 10 starts this season, he is averaging 28.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 37.6 minutes. He has four double-doubles on the year, including a 40-point and 10-rebound performance in a 114-102 loss at Phoenix on Oct. 26. He had 34 points and 15 assists in a 134-127 loss to Indiana on Nov. 4.

Veteran point guard Kyrie Irving is another offensive weapon for the Mavericks. In 10 starts, he is averaging 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.6 minutes. Irving is one of the team's best sharp shooters, connecting on 53.9% of his field goals, including 55.2% from 3-point range, and 86.5% from the free throw line. He is coming off a 43-point, five-rebound and five-assist effort in Sunday's loss at Denver. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mavericks vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Mavericks vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 237 combined points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Warriors, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavericks vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 106-70 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.