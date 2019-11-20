Warriors vs. Mavericks odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 20 predictions from top model on 9-4 run

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Golden State Warriors will travel to Dallas to square off with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Wednesday evening. The Warriors will be short-handed, with Stephen Curry (hand), D'Angelo Russell (thumb), Klay Thompson (knee) and Kevon Looney (neuropathy) all remaining on the sideline. For the Mavericks, Seth Curry (illness) is questionable to play. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. Sportsbooks list the Mavericks as 13.5-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Mavericks odds. Before you make any Mavericks vs. Warriors picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It's off to a profitable start on all-top rated picks again this season, and enters Week 5 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 9-4 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns and consistently beaten NBA odds.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Mavericks. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You should head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Mavericks:

Warriors vs. Mavericks spread: Mavericks -13.5

Warriors vs. Mavericks over-under: 221.5 points

Warriors vs. Mavericks money line: Warriors +777, Mavericks -1336

GS: Alec Burks has scored 20-plus points in two of the last three games

DAL: Luka Doncic leads NBA with five triple-doubles this season

The model knows that the Warriors are in a tough spot due to ravaging injuries but Golden State is coming off an impressive road win on Tuesday. The Warriors are above-average in avoiding turnovers, while the Mavericks are in the bottom five of the NBA in forcing them. That could allow Golden State to get more shots to the rim and keep this game within reach.

Just because the Warriors have a few edges doesn't mean Golden State will cover the Mavericks vs. Warriors spread on Wednesday.

The model also realizes that the Mavericks have a stark advantage when they have the ball. Dallas currently sports the NBA's best offense and, in contrast, Golden State represents the league's worst defense. The stars align in a unique way as a result, with Doncic playing at an MVP-caliber level. The 20-year-old is averaging 29.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists this season.

So who wins Warriors vs. Mavs? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Warriors vs. Mavericks spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.