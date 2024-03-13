We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Dallas Mavericks will host the Golden State Warriors. Dallas is 37-28 overall and 19-15 at home, while Golden State is 34-30 overall and 17-13 on the road. The Mavs won the lone previous meeting of the season between the teams, 132-122, on Dec. 30. The Warriors are 34-28-2 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Mavericks are 35-30 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavs are favored by 7 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Warriors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 233 points. Before entering any Warriors vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Mavericks vs. Warriors spread: Mavericks -7

Mavericks vs. Warriors over/under: 233 points

Mavericks vs. Warriors money line: Mavericks: -276, Warriors: +225

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks waltzed into their matchup on Monday with two straight wins, but they left with three. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Chicago Bulls 127-92 on the road. The Mavs got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Luka Doncic out in front who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists. Doncic hasn't dropped below 26 points for 15 straight games. Another player making a difference was Dereck Lively II, who scored 22 points to go along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Doncic has logged seven straight triple-doubles, and his 17 on the season has already tied a career-high. He's complemented by another elite offensive player in Kyrie Irving, who's averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Meanwhile, there are two players in the NBA who are shooting at least 70% from the field (min. 1,000 minutes), and they both play from Dallas in Daniel Gafford (70.6%) and Lively (75.1%).

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, Golden State earned a 112-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The success was a return to things as normal for the Warriors, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 126-113 upset defeat to the Spurs. Golden State was without Stephen Curry (ankle), and he remains out for Wednesday's game. Without Curry, the Warriors saw six players reach double-figures in the win over San Antonio, led by Jonathan Kuminga's 22 points and Klay Thompson's 21 points.

Things have finally clicked for Kuminga this season, as he's averaging 20.2 points on 55.4% shooting over his last 27 games. Meanwhile, the Warriors are also above-average defensively, ranking in the top 10 in field goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed and turnovers forced per game. Golden State is 2-2-1 against the spread without Curry this season.

