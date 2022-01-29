Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Golden State
Current Records: Brooklyn 29-19; Golden State 36-13
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets are 3-9 against the Golden State Warriors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Brooklyn will take on Golden State at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center after having had a few days off. The Dubs should still be riding high after a win, while the Nets will be looking to right the ship.
Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 124-118 to the Denver Nuggets. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Patty Mills, who had 21 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Golden State beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-115 on Thursday. Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, six assists and eight boards.
The Nets are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Brooklyn against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Brooklyn is now 29-19 while Golden State sits at 36-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Brooklyn enters the contest with a 47.30% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. But Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.50%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $219.00
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Brooklyn.
- Nov 16, 2021 - Golden State 117 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Feb 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 134 vs. Golden State 117
- Dec 22, 2020 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Golden State 99
- Feb 05, 2020 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Golden State 88
- Nov 10, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Oct 28, 2018 - Golden State 120 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Mar 06, 2018 - Golden State 114 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Nov 19, 2017 - Golden State 118 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Feb 25, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 22, 2016 - Golden State 117 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Dec 06, 2015 - Golden State 114 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Nov 14, 2015 - Golden State 107 vs. Brooklyn 99