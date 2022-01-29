Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Golden State

Current Records: Brooklyn 29-19; Golden State 36-13

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are 3-9 against the Golden State Warriors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Brooklyn will take on Golden State at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center after having had a few days off. The Dubs should still be riding high after a win, while the Nets will be looking to right the ship.

Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 124-118 to the Denver Nuggets. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Patty Mills, who had 21 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Golden State beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-115 on Thursday. Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, six assists and eight boards.

The Nets are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Brooklyn against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Brooklyn is now 29-19 while Golden State sits at 36-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Brooklyn enters the contest with a 47.30% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. But Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.50%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $219.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won nine out of their last 12 games against Brooklyn.