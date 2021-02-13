Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Golden State

Current Records: Brooklyn 15-12; Golden State 14-12

What to Know

This Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.48 points per game. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Brooklyn beat the Indiana Pacers 104-94 on Wednesday. The squad ran away with 62 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. It was another big night for the Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 35 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Golden State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Orlando Magic on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 111-105 victory. Point guard Stephen Curry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 10-for-19 from downtown and finishing with 40 points, five assists and eight rebounds. The matchup made it Chef Curry's fourth in a row with at least 32 points.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-14 against the spread when favored.

Everything went Brooklyn's way against the Dubs in the teams' previous meeting last December as they made off with a 125-99 win. Will Brooklyn repeat their success, or do the Dubs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.