The Golden State Warriors visit the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of 2020 NBA Opening Night on Tuesday evening. Stephen Curry returns to the spotlight for the Warriors, with the team investing in its roster with the additions of Kelly Oubre, James Wiseman and others. For the Nets, there is a new level of attention paid to this group with the return of Kevin Durant. The former NBA MVP returns from missing the entire 2019-20 season with an Achilles injury, and he is flanked by Kyrie Irving to form a contending duo of superstars.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as the seven-point home favorite, up from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230 in the latest Warriors vs. Nets odds.

Warriors vs. Nets spread: Nets -7

Warriors vs. Nets over-under: 230 points

Warriors vs. Nets money line: Nets -280, Warriors +240

GS: The Warriors are 4-2 against the spread in the last six games

BKLN: The Nets are 7-4 against the spread in the last 11 games

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors were the NBA's worst team last season, and that is worth noting. However, this is almost an entirely different team when considering additions and injury returns, with a high level of talent on display. Curry is one of the NBA's best players and, in his last full season in 2018-19, the veteran guard averaged 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

From there, Curry is the ultimate weapon as a floor spacer, knocking down 43.5 percent of his 3-pointers over a decade-long career. Defensively, Draymond Green is the team's centerpiece, though he's doubtful for this game due to a foot injury. Still, even amid all of the struggles the team endured a season ago, the Warriors did rank in the top eight of the NBA in creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on 15.3 percent of possessions.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets look much different now than they did a year ago, both through the return of Durant and other supporting roster moves. However, Brooklyn can hang its hat on last season's progress, much more so than the Warriors can in the same regard. The Nets were a top-10 offensive rebounding team in the NBA last season, snatching 26.9 percent of their own missed shots, and they also performed at a solid level defensively.

That includes a top-five mark in effective field goal percentage allowed in 2019-20, with a top-10 mark in free throw rate allowed to opponents. Even with Durant out of the lineup and Irving limited to only 20 games, the Nets made the postseason, and that continuity could be beneficial early in the unusual 2020-21 schedule.

How to make Warriors vs. Nets picks

