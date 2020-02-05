Warriors vs. Nets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from projection model on 34-18 run

The Warriors are trying to wrap up their five-game road trip on a high note while the Nets are hanging on to playoff hopes when Golden State visits the Barclays Center to face Brooklyn on Wednesday night. The Warriors (12-39) have split the first four games of this East Coast trip, putting up fights against playoff contenders Philadelphia and Boston before beating Cleveland and Washington. The Nets, meanwhile, have won four of their last six and come in off a 119-97 win against the Suns on Monday.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn is a seven-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Nets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 225. Before considering any Nets vs. Warriors picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Nets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nets vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Nets spread: Brooklyn -7

Warriors vs. Nets over-under: 225

Warriors vs. Nets money line: Brooklyn -298, Golden State +242

BKN: F Joe Harris has made eight of 16 three-pointers over the past two games.

GSW: G Alec Burks is averaging 21 points over the past three games.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games against Pacific divisions teams, and with Kyrie Irving (knee) out, Caris LeVert was in the starting lineup and had a career night against the Suns. The guard tied a career high with 29 points and had seven assists in his first start in three months. With Irving out, Spencer Dinwiddie is Brooklyn's top scorer, averaging 21.3 points, and he has a team-high 6.4 assists.

The Nets are 28-25 against the spread over the last two years as a favorite, and Joe Harris is shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range and averaging 13.7 points per game. Centers Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan combine for 19.1 points per game, and each averages 9.7 rebounds to tie for 15th in the league. The Nets are third in the NBA in rebounding at 47.8 per game.

Why the Warriors can cover

Even so, Brooklyn isn't a lock to cover the Nets vs. Warriors spread. That's because Alec Burks has become a reliable scorer for the Warriors, who are 18-11 against the spread when the teams have equal rest. Burks scored 30 against the Wizards on Monday, and he has averaged 17.2 points per game in his last five outings. D'Angelo Russell, who is Golden State's top scorer at 23.8 points per game, is expected to return from a quadriceps injury amid trade rumors.

The Warriors are 9-8 against the spread in non-conference games, and they don't commit too many turnovers and are fifth in the NBA in steals. They average 8.4 per game, with Draymond Green leading the team with 1.5. Green and Glenn Robinson III have been stepping up recently, with Green pulling down a team-high 6.4 rebounds and Robinson scoring 12.9 points per game.

How to make Warriors vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the simulations suggesting Russell's return will provide a boost to the Warriors and LeVert will stay hot for Brooklyn. The model also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Nets? And which side of the spread is hitting over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Warriors spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that has returned $4,280 on its top-rated NBA picks, and find out.