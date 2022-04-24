If the Denver Nuggets are going to become the first NBA team to ever come back from a 3-0 deficit, it will start with Sunday's Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors. After being run off the court in the first two games of the series in San Francisco, the Nuggets played much better in Game 3 but just couldn't find enough offense down the stretch.

Golden State's trio of Splash Brothers -- Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole -- combined for 80 points in Thursday's Game 3 win. Denver will have to contain them much better on Sunday if they're going to avoid getting swept. Nikola Jokic is coming off of a monster 37-point, 18-rebound, five-assist performance, and will need to be just as good in Game 4.

Here's a look at the odds, viewing information and a prediction for Sunday's Game 4 between the Nuggets and Warriors.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game 4

When : Sunday, April 24 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, April 24 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Where : Ball Arena, Denver

: Ball Arena, Denver TV channel : ABC | Live stream : ESPN app

: ABC | : ESPN app Odds: GSW -175; DEN +155; O/U: 224.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

The main question in this series has been the same since Game 1: Will the Nuggets be able to score enough to keep up with the high-octane Warriors attack? You can delude yourself into thinking that Denver will suddenly put up some resistance defensively, but that's not likely given that they've allowed 127.4 points per 100 possessions in the first three games. It's going to come down to offense, and that means Jokic's brilliance combined with Nuggets role players stepping up.

Aaron Gordon was great in Game 3, and they're going to need all that and more from players like him, Will Barton, Monte Morris and Bones Hyland. For the Warriors, they'll continue to ride the Curry-Thompson-Poole combo along with Draymond Green's incredible orchestration abilities. Also watch out for Andrew Wiggins, who has yet to get loose offensively in this series and could take advantage of the extra attention on the guards.

Prediction

It feels like the Warriors took Denver's best punch in Game 3 and still came out with the win. The Nuggets won't ever lie down, but they're extremely outmanned in this series and fatigue is going to be a factor. Pick: Warriors -4