Who's Playing

Denver @ Golden State

Current Records: Denver 0-1; Golden State 1-0

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET April 18 at Chase Center. The Warriors are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Golden State is hoping for another win. They had enough points to win and then some against Denver this past Saturday, taking their game 123-107. Among those leading the charge for Golden State was shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 30 points.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Golden State's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 0-1. If Golden State want to win on Monday, they will need to focus on stopping the Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards along with six dimes, and shooting guard Will Barton, who had 24 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $153.31

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Denver.

Apr 16, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Denver 107

Mar 10, 2022 - Golden State 113 vs. Denver 102

Mar 07, 2022 - Denver 131 vs. Golden State 124

Feb 16, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Golden State 116

Dec 28, 2021 - Denver 89 vs. Golden State 86

Apr 23, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 97

Apr 12, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 107

Jan 14, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Golden State 104

Mar 03, 2020 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 100

Jan 16, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Golden State 131

Apr 02, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 102

Mar 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. Denver 105

Jan 15, 2019 - Golden State 142 vs. Denver 111

Oct 21, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Golden State 98

Feb 03, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Golden State 108

Jan 08, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Denver 114

Dec 23, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Golden State 81

Nov 04, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 108

Feb 13, 2017 - Denver 132 vs. Golden State 110

Jan 02, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 119

Nov 10, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Denver 101

Jan 13, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110

Jan 02, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Denver 108

Nov 22, 2015 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 105

Nov 06, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Denver 104

Injury Report for Golden State

Andre Iguodala: Game-Time Decision (Neck)

James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Denver