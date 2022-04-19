Who's Playing
Denver @ Golden State
Current Records: Denver 0-1; Golden State 1-0
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET April 18 at Chase Center. The Warriors are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Golden State is hoping for another win. They had enough points to win and then some against Denver this past Saturday, taking their game 123-107. Among those leading the charge for Golden State was shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 30 points.
Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Golden State's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 0-1. If Golden State want to win on Monday, they will need to focus on stopping the Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten boards along with six dimes, and shooting guard Will Barton, who had 24 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $153.31
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Denver.
- Apr 16, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 10, 2022 - Golden State 113 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 07, 2022 - Denver 131 vs. Golden State 124
- Feb 16, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Golden State 116
- Dec 28, 2021 - Denver 89 vs. Golden State 86
- Apr 23, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 97
- Apr 12, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 14, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Golden State 104
- Mar 03, 2020 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 16, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 02, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 15, 2019 - Golden State 142 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 21, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Golden State 98
- Feb 03, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Golden State 108
- Jan 08, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Denver 114
- Dec 23, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Golden State 81
- Nov 04, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 108
- Feb 13, 2017 - Denver 132 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 119
- Nov 10, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 13, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Denver 108
- Nov 22, 2015 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 105
- Nov 06, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Denver 104
Injury Report for Golden State
- Andre Iguodala: Game-Time Decision (Neck)
- James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)
Injury Report for Denver
- Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)
- Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)