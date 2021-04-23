Who's Playing

Denver @ Golden State

Current Records: Denver 38-20; Golden State 29-30

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Chase Center. Denver should still be feeling good after a win, while the Warriors will be looking to right the ship.

The Dubs lost a heartbreaker to the Washington Wizards when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. Golden State fell just short of Washington by a score of 118-114. Small forward Kent Bazemore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points in addition to nine boards and six steals. Bazemore hadn't helped his team much against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Speaking of close games: Denver escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers by the margin of a single free throw, 106-105. Having forecasted a close victory for Denver, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their center Nikola Jokic did his thing and had 25 points and five assists along with nine rebounds.

The Dubs are now 29-30 while the Nuggets sit at 38-20. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Dubs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.50%, which places them fourth in the league. But Denver enters the matchup with a 48.80% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Denver.