Who's Playing

Denver @ Golden State

Current Records: Denver 1-3; Golden State 3-1

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 10 p.m. ET April 27 at Chase Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Wednesday.

The Nuggets are hoping for another win. They snuck past Golden State with a 126-121 victory on Sunday. Center Nikola Jokic was the offensive standout of the matchup for Denver, picking up 37 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Denver is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder March 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-107. In other words, don't count the Dubs out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $172.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Denver.

Apr 24, 2022 - Denver 126 vs. Golden State 121

Apr 21, 2022 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 113

Apr 18, 2022 - Golden State 126 vs. Denver 106

Apr 16, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Denver 107

Mar 10, 2022 - Golden State 113 vs. Denver 102

Mar 07, 2022 - Denver 131 vs. Golden State 124

Feb 16, 2022 - Denver 117 vs. Golden State 116

Dec 28, 2021 - Denver 89 vs. Golden State 86

Apr 23, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 97

Apr 12, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 107

Jan 14, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Golden State 104

Mar 03, 2020 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 100

Jan 16, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Golden State 131

Apr 02, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Denver 102

Mar 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. Denver 105

Jan 15, 2019 - Golden State 142 vs. Denver 111

Oct 21, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Golden State 98

Feb 03, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Golden State 108

Jan 08, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Denver 114

Dec 23, 2017 - Denver 96 vs. Golden State 81

Nov 04, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 108

Feb 13, 2017 - Denver 132 vs. Golden State 110

Jan 02, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Denver 119

Nov 10, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Denver 101

Jan 13, 2016 - Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110

Jan 02, 2016 - Golden State 111 vs. Denver 108

Nov 22, 2015 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 105

Nov 06, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Denver 104

Injury Report for Golden State

Andre Iguodala: Out (Neck)

James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Denver