Who's Playing
Denver @ Golden State
Current Records: Denver 1-3; Golden State 3-1
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 10 p.m. ET April 27 at Chase Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Wednesday.
The Nuggets are hoping for another win. They snuck past Golden State with a 126-121 victory on Sunday. Center Nikola Jokic was the offensive standout of the matchup for Denver, picking up 37 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.
Denver is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder March 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-107. In other words, don't count the Dubs out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $172.00
Odds
The Warriors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Denver.
Injury Report for Golden State
- Andre Iguodala: Out (Neck)
- James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)
Injury Report for Denver
- Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)
- Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)