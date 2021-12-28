Who's Playing
Denver @ Golden State
Current Records: Denver 16-16; Golden State 27-6
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Golden State was expected to lose against the Phoenix Suns this past Saturday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Dubs walked away with a 116-107 win. It was another big night for their point guard Stephen Curry, who had 33 points and six assists. Chef Curry's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Denver ultimately received the gift of a 103-100 victory from a begrudging Los Angeles squad on Sunday. The team accrued 64 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. The Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, 22 rebounds, and eight assists.
The Dubs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Golden State is now 27-6 while Denver sits at 16-16. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State comes into the game boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 9.33. But the Nuggets enter the contest with only 6.8 steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBATV
Odds
The Warriors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Denver.
