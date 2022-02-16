Who's Playing

Denver @ Golden State

Current Records: Denver 32-25; Golden State 42-16

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will be playing at home against the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 175 points combined.

The game between the Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Golden State falling 119-104 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding the Dubs back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Klay Thompson, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Denver was able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Monday, winning 121-111. It was another big night for the Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 15 boards along with seven dimes. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least 11 rebounds.

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Golden State is now 42-16 while Denver sits at 32-25. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dubs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.20%, which places them second in the league. But the Nuggets rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.30% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Denver.