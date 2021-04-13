Who's Playing

Denver @ Golden State

Current Records: Denver 34-19; Golden State 25-28

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Golden State will be strutting in after a win while the Nuggets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Denver and the Boston Celtics on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Denver falling 105-87 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Denver was the play of center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 11 dimes, and ten rebounds. That's the fifth consecutive matchup in which Jokic has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, the Dubs strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 125-109. Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry did his thing and shot 8-for-15 from downtown and finished with 38 points, five assists and eight boards. The matchup made it Chef Curry's sixth in a row with at least 32 points.

The Nuggets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Denver beat the Dubs 114-104 in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will Denver repeat their success, or does Golden State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Golden State have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Denver.

Injury Report for Golden State

Jordan Poole: Game-Time Decision (Wrist)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Wrist)

Eric Paschall: Out (Hip)

James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Denver