The Denver Nuggets will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Golden State is 25-28 overall and 16-10 at home, while the Nuggets are 34-19 overall and 16-9 on the road. The Nuggets won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 14, 114-104.

Denver is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.

Warriors vs. Nuggets spread: Warriors +4.5

Warriors vs. Nuggets over-under: 226 points

Warriors vs. Nuggets money line: Denver 185 Golden State +165



What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State eased past the Houston Rockets on Saturday, 125-109. Stephen Curry shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points, five assists and eight boards. The Warriors have won two of their past three games. Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points and Jordan Poole came off the bench to score 21.

Curry is averaging 36 points and 6.8 rebounds in his past six games. Kelly Oubre Jr. will miss his fourth game with a wrist injury and Eric Paschall will miss his fifth game with a hip injury on Monday. James Wiseman might miss the rest of the regular season with a knee injury.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver saw its eight-game winning streak come to an unsightly end on Sunday. The Nuggets took a loss against the Boston Celtics at home, 105-87. Denver was outscored 31-8 in the final quarter. Nikola Jokic posted a triple-double on 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. He had only one field goal in the first half.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 20 points vs. Boston but made only 1 of 12 3-point attempts. The loss was only the fourth in 21 games dating back to Feb, 27. Jamal Murray (knee) did not play on Sunday.

