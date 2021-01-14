The Golden State Warriors visit the Denver Nuggets in a battle between Western Conference playoff hopefuls on Thursday. Denver has struggled at home this season, posting a 2-4 record, and the Nuggets are just 5-6 overall. Golden State is 6-5 overall with a 2-2 record away from San Francisco.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Denver. William Hill Sportsbook lists Denver as a five-point home favorite, down from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Nuggets odds. Before making any Nuggets vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Warriors vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -5

Warriors vs. Nuggets over-under: 225.5 points

Warriors vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -190, Warriors +170

GSW: The Warriors are 5-3 against the spread in the last eight games

DEN: The Nuggets are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has been a different and better team when healthy this season and, after a slow start from a shooting perspective, the Warriors are improving. Steve Kerr's team maintains a top-five assist rate (63.3 percent) and a top-10 turnover rate (14.0 percent), which helps to boost efficiency. The Warriors are also very potent at both creating and converting free throws, ranking in the top eight in free throw creation rate and making 79.5 percent of their attempts.

The visitors should also benefit from Denver's struggling defense, as the Nuggets are allowing opponents to score more than 1.13 points per possession. Defensively, Golden State is a top-10 unit in turnover creation rate (15.7 percent) and effective field goal percentage allowed (52.4 percent), with strongly above-average metrics in blocked shots (6.3 per game) and points allowed in the paint (42.5 per game) so far this season.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver is an electrifying offensive team, led by Nikola Jokic, and the Nuggets can hang their hat on scoring points in bunches. Mike Malone's team is currently No. 2 in the NBA in offense, scoring 116.3 points per 100 possessions, and the Nuggets rank in the top five in both true shooting percentage (59.6 percent) and effective field goal percentage (56.9 percent).

Denver attacks the glass relentlessly to create second-chance opportunities, and the Nuggets are pulling down 29.7 percent of their own misses, ranking in the top five of the league. Defensively, the Nuggets are not as potent, but they create turnovers at a high level, forcing a giveaway on 15.7 percent of possessions. Denver is also a top-five team in preventing second-chance points (11.0 per game) and fast break points (11.3 per game) for the opposition.

How to make Warriors vs. Nuggets picks

