The Golden State Warriors will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Chase Center. The Warriors are 42-16 overall and 26-5 at home, while Denver is 32-25 overall and 16-15 on the road. Golden State have won six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings and covered the spread in seven of those games.

However, the Warriors have failed to cover in four of their last five home games, while the Nuggets have covered five of six on the road. Golden State is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Warriors vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.

Warriors vs. Nuggets spread: Warriors -5.5

Warriors vs. Nuggets over-under: 225 points

What you need to know about the Warriors

The contest between Golden State and the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday was not particularly close, with Golden State falling 119-104. One thing holding Golden State back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Klay Thompson, who did not have his best game. He played for 26 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-14 shooting.

However, Thompson had his best game since returning from nearly 2 1/2 years of injury issues on Saturday in a win over the Lakers. Thompson had 33 points in 30 minutes on 12-of-22 shooting and helped make up for an off night by Stephen Curry, who went 1-for-8 from the 3-point line. The Splash Brothers are still getting their rhythm back and if both can get hot on the same night, they're capable of running away from just about anybody in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, Denver picked up a 121-111 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a double-double with 26 points and 15 rebounds. The reigning NBA MVP is now averaging 25.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game this season.

Jokic has carried a heavy load with Jamal Murray still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last postseason and Michael Porter Jr. (back) out for the season after playing in just nine games. However, the Warriors will be without Draymond Green (back) and stopping Jokic will be a difficult task for the Golden State frontcourt without their best defender.

