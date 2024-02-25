We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 29-26 overall and 16-14 at home, while Denver is 38-19 overall and 16-14 on the road. The Warriors are currently the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are No. 4 but sit just two games behind Minnesota at the top.

The Nuggets have won their last six head-to-head matchups with the Warriors. This time around, Golden State is favored by 1 point in the latest Warriors vs. Nuggets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 230.5 points.

Warriors vs. Nuggets spread: Warriors -1

Warriors vs. Nuggets over/under: 230.5 points

Warriors vs. Nuggets money line: Warriors: -118, Nuggets: -101

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors walked away with a 97-84 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday to extend their winning streak to three games. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points the Warriors have scored all year but it was a gritty defensive effort and Golden State has now won eight of nine.

The Warriors limited the Hornets to just 36.4% shooting from the floor and Charlotte went 11-for-39 from the 3-point line. Stephen Curry led the team with 15 points but went just 5-for-14 from the field. For the season, Curry is averaging 27.8 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 46.2% from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Nuggets proved on Friday. They strolled past the Portland Trail Blazers 127-112 even though they took 15 fewer shot attempts in the game.

The Nuggets' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Michael Porter Jr., who dropped a double-double with 34 points and 12 rebounds, and Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double with 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 14 assists. It was a season-high for Porter and was Jokic's 17th triple-double of the season.

