The No. 6 seed Denver Nuggets go on the road to play the No. 3 seed Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs on Saturday evening. The Warriors ended the season on a five-game win streak. Denver went 5-3 over its final eight games. The Nuggets won the season series 3-1. Michael Porter Jr. (back) and Jamal Murray (knee) remain out indefinitely for Denver, while the Warriors list Steph Curry (foot) as probable to return after missing the last month of the regular season.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 223.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Nuggets picks, be sure to see the NBA playoff 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Warriors vs. Nuggets spread: Golden State -6.5

Warriors vs. Nuggets over-under: 223.5 points

Warriors vs. Nuggets money line: Denver +210, Golden State -260

DEN: Nuggets are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as a road underdog

GS: Warriors are 5-1 ATS in their last six games overall

Why the Warriors can cover

Curry is an elite shooter and shot creator for Golden State. The three-time NBA All-Star has sensational one-on-one moves with nearly limitless range. The eight-time All-Star averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Guard Jordan Poole has been rock-solid this season. Poole has a nice shooting touch and attacks the lane well. The Michigan product averaged a career-high 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and four assists per game. Poole stepped up big-time in the absence of Curry, scoring 20-plus points in 18 of his last 20 games. On April 10, Poole finished with 22 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is one of the most skilled big men in the league. Jokic is an elite passer, and scorer while consistently pulling down boards. The four-time All-Star averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. Jokic led the league in triple-doubles this season with 19. The 2021 NBA MVP produced five straight 30-plus point double-doubles.

Forward Aaron Gordon is an explosive and energetic force in the frontcourt. Gordon can sky over defenders for dunks and can knock down a jumper on the perimeter. The Arizona product logged 15 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He put up 20-plus points in three of his last four games. In the season finale, Gordon finished with 22 points, five rebounds and went 3-for-5 from three.

