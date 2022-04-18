Western Conference foes square off in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs when the No. 3 seed Golden State Warriors host the No. 6 seed Denver Nuggets on Monday evening. Golden State came out and made a statement in Game 1 and won 123-107. Denver is looking to bounce back after that disappointing loss. The Nuggets won the season series 3-1. Steph Curry (foot) returned from a 12-game absence in Game 1 and scored 16 points in 22 minutes.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State is favored by seven points in the latest Warriors vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 222. Before making any Nuggets vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA playoff 2022 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Nuggets, and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nuggets vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Nuggets spread: Golden State -7

Warriors vs. Nuggets over-under: 222 points

Warriors vs. Nuggets money line: Denver +240, Golden State -300

DEN: Nuggets are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as a road underdog

GS: Warriors are 4-0 ATS in their last four home games

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Jordan Poole has taken a significant jump this season. Poole is a superb athlete with a knock-down jumper on the perimeter. The Michigan product can put the ball on the floor and attack the basket. Poole logged 20-plus points in 20 of his last 22 games, including a team-high 30 points and three rebounds in Game 1. Poole is also shooting 36 percent from 3-point land.

Guard Klay Thompson is another marksman on the outside for Golden State. Thompson is a gifted scorer and can light it up from anywhere on the floor. The five-time All-Star averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and knocks down 38 percent of his attempts from three. Thompson has made five-plus threes in five straight games. In Game 1, the three-time NBA Champion recorded 19 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is one of the most skilled and impactful bigs in the NBA. Jokic is a force on the glass, consistently sets up his teammates and creates his own shot. The four-time All-Star can also space the floor and drill a 3-pointer. The 2021 NBA MVP averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. In his Game 1 outing, Jokic finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Forward Will Barton is a smooth scorer with a nice shooting touch. Barton is a creative bucket-getter who does a little bit of everything on the court. The Memphis product is a good rebounder, willing passer and solid defender. Barton averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. In his last contest, the 2012 second-round pick racked up 24 points, six rebounds and five assists.

How to make Nuggets vs. Warriors picks

