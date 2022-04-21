The Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets square off in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs on Thursday night. Golden State has come out strong and snagged a 2-0 series lead. In their last contest, the Warriors dominated the Nuggets en route to a 126-106 victory. Denver will need to secure a win to avoid an elimination game on Sunday afternoon.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Golden State is favored by two points in the latest Warriors vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 223. Before making any Nuggets vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA playoff 2022 predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Warriors vs. Nuggets spread: Golden State -2

Warriors vs. Nuggets over-under: 223 points

Warriors vs. Nuggets money line: Denver +110, Golden State -130

GSW: Warriors are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games overall

DEN: Nuggets are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as underdogs

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is back after missing the last dozen games of the regular season (foot) and he's making a big impact. Curry has an elite and pure jumper from all over the floor. The eight-time All-Star has great one-on-one moves with creative playmaking ability. Curry does a great job at reading the defense and making the right play. The three-time NBA champion is putting up 25 points, three rebounds and four assists through two games. In Game 2, Curry finished with 34 points, four assists and went 5-for-10 from deep.

Guard Jordan Poole has a versatile offensive arsenal. Poole is a great athlete and can attack the rim. He also has a smooth jumper and knocks it down from 20 feet with ease. Poole is leading the team in scoring thus far with 29.5 points and 5.5 assists per game. In his last outing, the 2019 first-rounder posted 29 points, eight assists and knocked down five 3-pointers.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic does it all for Denver. Jokic is an elite rebounder and passes like a guard while consistently creating his own shot. The four-time All-Star is leading the team in nearly every category. He is first in scoring (25.5), rebounds (10.5), assists (5) and steals (2). In Game 2, Jokic recorded 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Forward Will Barton is a creative scorer with a solid jumper. Barton is also a good rebounder and defender. The Memphis product is aggressive when attacking the lane and can finish through contact. The 2012 second-rounder is logging 18 points, eight rebounds and 3.5 assists thus far. In Game 1, Barton tallied 24 points, six rebounds and five assists.

How to make Nuggets vs. Warriors picks

