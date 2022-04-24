The Golden State Warriors look to sweep the Denver Nuggets in a pivotal Game 4 matchup in the 2022 NBA playoffs on Sunday afternoon. The Warriors have cruised to three straight wins, including a 118-113 win in the last matchup. This is a win-or-go-home game for the Nuggets, so expect Denver to come out aggressive on its home floor.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. Golden State is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Warriors vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 225.

Warriors vs. Nuggets spread: Golden State -4.5

Warriors vs. Nuggets over-under: 225 points

Warriors vs. Nuggets money line: Denver +160, Golden State -190

GS: The Warriors are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

DEN: The Nuggets are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games at home

Why the Warriors can cover



Guard Stephen Curry is one of the most dominant players with or without the basketball due to his elite shotmaking ability. Curry is a pure shooter from 3-point land and the charity stripe. The eight-time All-Star has jaw-dropping range and phenomenal one-on-one moves. Curry is averaging 25.7 points and 4.7 assists per game. In Game 3, the three-time NBA champion dropped 27 points and six assists.

Guard Klay Thompson is another knockdown shooter on the perimeter for Golden State. Thompson has a quick release and can light it up from downtown. The five-time All-Star is third on the team in scoring (22), while shooting 45 percent from 3-point land. Thompson has scored 20-plus in consecutive games, including 26 points in his last outing.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic has been doing it all for Denver, and the four-time All-Star impacts the game in a variety of ways. He's an elite rebounder, terrific passer with a diverse offensive game plan. Jokic is leading the team in points (29.3), rebounds (13), steals (2.3), and blocks (1). The 2021 NBA MVP has recorded a double-double in all three games, including 37 points and 18 rebounds in his last matchup.

Forward Aaron Gordon is an athletic and explosive athlete in the front court. Gordon skies over defenders for monster slams and difficult finishes at the rim. The Arizona product is putting up 11 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. In Game 3, the 2014 fourth overall pick produced 18 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.

