Two of the preseason favorites in the NBA Western Conference meet on Friday night when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and the Golden State Warriors host two-time reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The reigning NBA champion Warriors opened their 2022-23 season with a dominant 123-109 victory of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Nuggets came up short against the Utah Jazz, falling 123-102 despite a strong performance from forward Aaron Gordon.

Nuggets vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -5

Nuggets vs. Warriors over/under: 229.5 points

Nuggets vs. Warriors money line: Warriors -195, Nuggets +162

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors began their NBA title defense on a high note, knocking off LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 on Tuesday night. Golden State was paced by point guard Stephen Curry (33 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 steals), small forward Andrew Wiggins (20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists), and shooting guard Klay Thompson (18 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds) in its season opening win.

The Warriors made quick work of the Nuggets in last season's playoffs, winning their opening round series 4-1. Denver played that series without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., though, so this matchup will be no simple task for the Warriors. That said, the Nuggets played poorly in their season opener, and Golden State is arguably the deepest team in the NBA with a second unit that is fully capable of keeping them competitive against most teams in the league.

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets entered the 2022-23 NBA season with high hopes, but were hit with a hard dose of reality in their season opening 123-102 loss to the Utah Jazz. Two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (27 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals) and explosive forward Aaron Gordon (22 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists) led the way for the Nuggets .

The Nuggets were active this past offseason, but none of their additions for the 2022-23 season are more important to their success than the return of shooting guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. from injuries that causes them to miss most (or all) of last year. Murray (12 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists) and Porter (15 points, 7 rebounds) were effective, but still looked a little rusty against the Jazz. If they can recapture their previous form, the Nuggets will likely emerge as one of the top threats to the Warriors in the Western Conference.

