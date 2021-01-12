The Golden State Warriors will take on the Indiana Pacers at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chase Center. Golden State is 6-4 overall and 4-2 at home, while Indiana is 6-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Warriors have won two of the past three meetings between the teams.

Golden State is favored by three points in the latest Warriors vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228. Before entering any Pacers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 67-38 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Pacers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Pacers spread: Warriors -3

Warriors vs. Pacers over-under: 228 points

Warriors vs. Pacers money line: Indiana +130, Golden State -150



Latest Odds: Golden State Warriors -3 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors scored a win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, 106-105. Damion Lee made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left to seal the victory. Seven Warriors scored in double figures for Golden State, led by Andrew Wiggins (17 points) and Eric Paschall (15 points). The Warriors are 4-2 on their current homestand. Wiggins also matched a career high with four blocked shots. Draymond Green had 10 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Stephen Curry had 11 points on Sunday, but missed 14 of 16 shots from the field. He ranks second in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game. He has scored 30-plus points five times so far this season. Paschall has scored in double figures in each of the last eight games, averaging 13.5 points per game and shooting 58.0 percent from the field during that span. Kelly Oubre Jr. has averaged 12.1 points per game in his last seven outings. Golden State has a 3-2 record vs. Eastern Conference teams this season.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, Indiana fell 127-122 to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The Pacers have lost three of their last five games. Domantas Sabonis had 28 points and 11 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 24 points and nine assists. Victor Oladipo scored 14 of 17 points during a late stretch in the fourth quarter and finished with 21 points. Doug McDermott also had 21. He scored 13 in the second quarter.

Oladipo may be rested on Tuesday for knee injury management. He is listed as questionable. The Pacers are the only team in the NBA to have three players (Brogdon, Oladipo, Sabonis) who are averaging 20 or more points per game. Sabonis has opened the season with 10 consecutive double-doubles. That streak is the longest in Pacers franchise history to open a season, and the third-longest overall. Indiana ranks fifth in the league with an average of 13.5 turnovers per game. The Pacers are second in assists-per-turnover ratio (1.95).

How to make Warriors vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it also has generated a pick hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Warriors spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that is on an incredible 67-38 roll.