The Golden State Warriors wrap up a four-game road trip when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Golden State, in the midst of a rugged stretch in which it plays seven of eight away from home leading into the All-Star break, halted a two-game slide by beating the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Warriors had their second-worst offensive output of the season in a 104-95 home loss to the Pacers on Jan. 12.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. William Hill Sportsbook lists Indiana as a two-point favorite, while the over-under is 230.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Pacers odds.

Warriors vs. Pacers spread: Pacers -2

Warriors vs. Pacers over-under: 230.5 points

Warriors vs. Pacers money line: Pacers -130, Warriors +110

GS: The Warriors have 30 or more assists in 13 games, most in the NBA this season

IND: Pacers C Myles Turner needs six blocks to reach 100 this season

Why the Warriors can cover

After missing Saturday's loss at Charlotte due to illness, starting All-Star guard Stephen Curry returned to the lineup and lit up the Knicks for 37 points while hitting 7-of-14 3-pointers. He has scored at least 25 points in a career-best 13 consecutive games -- the longest streak by a Warrior since Rick Barry's 17-game run in 1974-75. Curry has eclipsed 30 points in six of his last nine contests.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 23.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last four games after scoring 19 and grabbing eight boards in Tuesday's win. Golden State's front line received a boost when centers James Wiseman and Kevon Looney returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing 11 and 10 games, respectively, due to injury. Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Domantas Sabonis turned in a monster performance in Indiana's last game and earned a spot in the record books for it. He scored a career-high 36 points to go along with 17 rebounds and 10 assists against the Timberwolves. Not only was it the third consecutive double-double for the former Gonzaga product, but it marked the seventh triple-double of his career -- the most in franchise history.

No player in the NBA has averaged more than three blocks in a season since the Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside swatted away 3.7 per game in 2015-16. Myles Turner, the Pacers' No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 draft, is on pace to end that drought with a league-leading 3.5 average. Turner went six consecutive games without blocking more than two shots before rejecting a combined 10 over the last two contests.

