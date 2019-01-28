Warriors vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 29-14 run

Two of the NBA's top teams face off on Monday, as Myles Turner leads the Eastern Conference's third-seeded Indiana Pacers into battle against Kevin Durant and the visiting Golden State Warriors. The Warriors (35-14) are one of just four teams with a better record than Indiana, and they're also riding a 10-game winning streak. Tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. ET, and both teams have nearly identical point differentials this season. Sportsbooks list the Warriors as seven-point road favorites after the spread opened at 8.5, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228 in the latest Warriors vs. Pacers odds. Before you make any Warriors vs. Pacers picks and NBA predictions for Monday, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season.

Now it has locked in on Warriors-Pacers.

The model is well aware of how much of an impact Victor Oladipo's absence could have for Indiana. The Pacers are just 7-5 (.583) in games Oladipo has missed, as opposed to 25-11 (.694) when he's played. That, coupled with Golden State's recent winning streak, makes it easy to see why the Dubs are nearly double-digit favorites.

Since adding Boogie Cousins, Golden State has beaten its opponents by an average of 12.5 points, and the big man has shown no signs of rust. Cousins has fit seamlessly into Golden State's potent attack, averaging 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in just over 20 minutes per game.

But just because Golden State has been on a roll lately doesn't mean it will cover the Warriors vs. Pacers spread.

The model is also well aware that Golden State has been inconsistent in covering lately, even in wins. It appears that Vegas may be overvaluing the Dubs, as they've actually only covered in six of their 10 games during the recent winning streak. Meanwhile, the Pacers have won seven of their last eight games at home. And, after the spread opened at 8.5, money has been coming in fast and furious on the hometown Pacers.

With Oladipo out, Indiana will need the NBA's leader in blocked shots, Myles Turner, to elevate his play even further. Darren Collison also needs to step up his game. He's excelled so far, putting up at least 16 points in four straight outings, during which he is averaging over 18 points and seven assists.

So who wins Warriors vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations?