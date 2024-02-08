The Indiana Pacers (29-23) will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (23-25) on Thursday night. Indiana has won five of its last eight games overall, including a 132-129 win over Houston on Tuesday. Golden State is wrapping up a five-game road trip and is coming off a 127-104 win at Philadelphia on Wednesday. These teams have not met since a pair of matchups that Indiana won in December of 2022.

Pacers vs. Warriors spread: Pacers -6

Pacers vs. Warriors over/under: 249.5 points

Pacers vs. Warriors money line: Pacers: -247, Warriors: +201

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has won five of its last eight games, including back-to-back victories over the Hornets and Rockets earlier this week. The Pacers covered the spread as 11.5-point road favorites in their 115-99 win at Charlotte, as Pascal Siakam finished with 25 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Veteran center Myles Turner posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while small forward Aaron Nesmith had 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

They were able to get past Houston in a shootout on Tuesday, as Siakam scored 29 points and led a third-quarter rally. Indiana leads the NBA in scoring at 124.3 points per game, and it has covered the spread in six of the last seven meetings between these teams. Guard Tyrese Haliburton has scored at least 21 points in four of his six career matchups against the Warriors. The two-time All-Star is listed as questionable as he continues to cover from a hamstring injury, while Bennedict Mathurin (illness) and Jalen Smith (back) are also questionable for Thursday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State is amid an excellent road trip, winning three of its first four games to get within two wins of the .500 mark overall this season. The Warriors opened the trip with a 121-101 win at Memphis before falling to Atlanta in overtime last Saturday. They have bounced back with wins over the Nets and 76ers, covering the spread in both of those games.

Veterans Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins were all able to rest down the stretch of the win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. The Warriors did not have anyone play more than 29 minutes, leaving them fresh heading into this game. They have averaged 125.3 points per game since Green returned from his suspension nine games ago. Chris Paul (hand) remains out for Golden State. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pacers vs. Warriors picks

