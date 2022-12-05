Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (13-11) are set to play host to Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers (12-11) at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors are an impressive 11-1 at home, while Indiana is 5-7 on the road. Golden State is coming off a 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets and has won two straight. Indiana is coming off a 116-100 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Pacers are 13-10 against the spread, while the Warriors are 11-13 ATS this season.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 238.5.

Warriors vs. Pacers spread: Warriors -10.5

Warriors vs. Pacers over/under: 238 points

Warriors vs. Pacers money line: Golden State -480, Indiana 360

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Dubs didn't have too much trouble with the Houston Rockets at home this past Saturday as they won 120-101. Golden State's small forward Andrew Wiggins was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 8-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 36 points and five boards.

The Warriors have been nearly unbeatable at home, posting a 11-1 record at the Chase Center this season. Steph Curry is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.8 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.8 rebounds per game. Wiggins and Andre Iguodala are out for Golden State, while Jordan Poole is listed as day-to-day.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, the Pacers received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 116-100 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Indiana was down 93-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Indiana back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 5-for-15 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Pacers have a young, but talented, core group of players. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the team's leading scorer at 19.1 points per game, will be out against Golden State. The Pacers will be able to lean on Mathurin (18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds per game), Myles Turner (17.6 points, 8.1 rebounds per game), and Buddy Hield (16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game).

