Warriors vs. Pacers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

Two teams hoping to go deep into the playoffs this season will square off in Indiana on Monday night when the Pacers host the defending-champion Golden State Warriors.

Heading into the game, the Warriors sit in the top spot in the Western Conference, while the Pacers occupy the third spot in the East. The meeting between the two teams is the first of the season, with the Warriors also scheduled to host the Pacers at Oracle Arena in late March.

How to watch Warriors at Pacers

Date: Monday, Jan. 28

Monday, Jan. 28 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse-- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse-- Indianapolis, Indiana

GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Warriors -7.5

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Warriors: At this point in the season, the Warriors have two objectives: integrate DeMarcus Cousins into the rotation, and get to the postseason as healthy as possible. If the Warriors can have Cousins comfortable and the rest of the team intact by the time April rolls around, look out league.

Pacers: The Pacers are looking to keep things steady following the unfortunate loss of their leader - Victor Oladipo - for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury he suffered last week. Oladipo's loss drastically changes the way that the Pacers play and they are in the midst of trying to establish a new identity without him.

Game prediction, pick

The Warriors are favored in this one, and with good reason. Not only are the Pacers dealing with major injury issues, but the Warriors are the deepest that they have been all season following the insertion of Cousins into the starting lineup. I would expect the Warriors to handily take care of business in this one.