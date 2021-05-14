Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Golden State

Current Records: New Orleans 31-39; Golden State 37-33

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Golden State will be strutting in after a victory while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Tuesday. Among those leading the charge for the Dubs was small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 38 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans ended up a good deal behind the Dallas Mavericks when they played on Wednesday, losing 125-107. New Orleans was down 111-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for New Orleans were center Jaxson Hayes (15 points), shooting guard Eric Bledsoe (15 points), shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (13 points), and point guard Kira Lewis Jr. (13 points).

New Orleans is now 31-39 while the Dubs sit at 37-33. New Orleans has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Dubs are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them.

The Dubs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dubs are stumbling into the game with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, the Pelicans enter the contest with 21.4 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league. Maybe that strength will give New Orleans the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Golden State have won 20 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.