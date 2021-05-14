Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Golden State
Current Records: New Orleans 31-39; Golden State 37-33
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Golden State will be strutting in after a victory while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Tuesday. Among those leading the charge for the Dubs was small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 38 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans ended up a good deal behind the Dallas Mavericks when they played on Wednesday, losing 125-107. New Orleans was down 111-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for New Orleans were center Jaxson Hayes (15 points), shooting guard Eric Bledsoe (15 points), shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (13 points), and point guard Kira Lewis Jr. (13 points).
New Orleans is now 31-39 while the Dubs sit at 37-33. New Orleans has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Dubs are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them.
The Dubs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Dubs are stumbling into the game with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.2 on average. To make matters even worse for the Warriors, the Pelicans enter the contest with 21.4 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league. Maybe that strength will give New Orleans the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 20 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.
- May 04, 2021 - New Orleans 108 vs. Golden State 103
- May 03, 2021 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 108
- Feb 23, 2020 - New Orleans 115 vs. Golden State 101
- Dec 20, 2019 - Golden State 106 vs. New Orleans 102
- Nov 17, 2019 - New Orleans 108 vs. Golden State 100
- Oct 28, 2019 - Golden State 134 vs. New Orleans 123
- Apr 09, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 16, 2019 - Golden State 147 vs. New Orleans 140
- Oct 31, 2018 - Golden State 131 vs. New Orleans 121
- May 08, 2018 - Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 104
- May 06, 2018 - Golden State 118 vs. New Orleans 92
- May 04, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Golden State 100
- May 01, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 28, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Apr 07, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Golden State 120
- Dec 04, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 115
- Nov 25, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. New Orleans 95
- Oct 20, 2017 - Golden State 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Apr 08, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Dec 13, 2016 - Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 07, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. New Orleans 106
- Oct 28, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 14, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 107
- Oct 31, 2015 - Golden State 134 vs. New Orleans 120
- Oct 27, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. New Orleans 95