Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Golden State
Current Records: New Orleans 31-39; Golden State 37-33
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Golden State will be strutting in after a victory while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 122-116 win. Among those leading the charge for Golden State was small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 38 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, the matchup between New Orleans and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with New Orleans falling 125-107 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The Pelicans were down 111-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Jaxson Hayes (15 points), shooting guard Eric Bledsoe (15 points), shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (13 points), and point guard Kira Lewis Jr. (13 points) were the top scorers for New Orleans.
New Orleans is now 31-39 while Golden State sits at 37-33. New Orleans has been eliminated from playoff contention. Golden State is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State is stumbling into the game with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Golden State, the Pelicans come into the matchup boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.4.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 20 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.
- May 04, 2021 - New Orleans 108 vs. Golden State 103
- May 03, 2021 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 108
- Feb 23, 2020 - New Orleans 115 vs. Golden State 101
- Dec 20, 2019 - Golden State 106 vs. New Orleans 102
- Nov 17, 2019 - New Orleans 108 vs. Golden State 100
- Oct 28, 2019 - Golden State 134 vs. New Orleans 123
- Apr 09, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 16, 2019 - Golden State 147 vs. New Orleans 140
- Oct 31, 2018 - Golden State 131 vs. New Orleans 121
- May 08, 2018 - Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 104
- May 06, 2018 - Golden State 118 vs. New Orleans 92
- May 04, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Golden State 100
- May 01, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 28, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Apr 07, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Golden State 120
- Dec 04, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 115
- Nov 25, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. New Orleans 95
- Oct 20, 2017 - Golden State 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Apr 08, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Dec 13, 2016 - Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 07, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. New Orleans 106
- Oct 28, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 14, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 107
- Oct 31, 2015 - Golden State 134 vs. New Orleans 120
- Oct 27, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. New Orleans 95
Injury Report for Golden State
- Stephen Curry: Out (Lower Body)
- Draymond Green: Out (Finger)
- Andrew Wiggins: Out (Knee)
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Wrist)
- Damion Lee: Out (Covid-19)
- James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)
- Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)
Injury Report for New Orleans
- Steven Adams: Out (Toe)
- Wes Iwundu: Out (Shoulder)
- Josh Hart: Out (Thumb)
- Brandon Ingram: Out (Ankle)
- Lonzo Ball: Out (Thumb)
- Zion Williamson: Out (Finger)