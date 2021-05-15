Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Golden State

Current Records: New Orleans 31-39; Golden State 37-33

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Golden State will be strutting in after a victory while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 122-116 win. Among those leading the charge for Golden State was small forward Andrew Wiggins, who had 38 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between New Orleans and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with New Orleans falling 125-107 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The Pelicans were down 111-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Jaxson Hayes (15 points), shooting guard Eric Bledsoe (15 points), shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (13 points), and point guard Kira Lewis Jr. (13 points) were the top scorers for New Orleans.

New Orleans is now 31-39 while Golden State sits at 37-33. New Orleans has been eliminated from playoff contention. Golden State is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State is stumbling into the game with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Golden State, the Pelicans come into the matchup boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.4.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 20 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.

Injury Report for Golden State

Stephen Curry: Out (Lower Body)

Draymond Green: Out (Finger)

Andrew Wiggins: Out (Knee)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Wrist)

Damion Lee: Out (Covid-19)

James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for New Orleans