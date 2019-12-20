Warriors vs. Pelicans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Golden State

Current Records: New Orleans 7-22; Golden State 5-24

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.93 points per matchup in their matchup on Friday. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Golden State Warriors' court at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. New Orleans is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

The Pelicans were able to grind out a solid win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, winning 107-99. New Orleans SF Brandon Ingram looked sharp as he had 34 points and five assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Golden State came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, falling 122-112. Golden State's defeat came about despite a quality game from SG D'Angelo Russell, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and seven assists. Russell's performance made up for a slower contest against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

New Orleans' victory lifted them to 7-22 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 5-24. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. New Orleans has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 225

