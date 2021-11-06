Through 2 Quarters

The experts predicted a win for the Golden State Warriors, but it's no sure thing at this point. It's anybody's game at halftime, but Golden State is ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans 54-50.

The Warriors haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 12 points or fewer. Another thing to keep an eye out for is Draymond Green's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

New Orleans hasn't been much of a second-half team this year, losing 100% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Golden State

Current Records: New Orleans 1-8; Golden State 6-1

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are 21-5 against the New Orleans Pelicans since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Warriors will stay at home another game and welcome New Orleans at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Chase Center. If the game is anything like Golden State's 125-122 victory from their previous meeting in May, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Everything went Golden State's way against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday as they made off with a 114-92 win. The score was close at the half, but Golden State pulled away in the second half with 61 points. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 7-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points.

Meanwhile, New Orleans ended up a good deal behind the Sacramento Kings when they played on Wednesday, losing 112-99. Shooting guard Josh Hart had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

The Warriors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Golden State's victory brought them up to 6-1 while the Pelicans' defeat pulled them down to 1-8. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.10%, which places them third in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, New Orleans has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Orleans.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Odds

The Warriors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 21 out of their last 26 games against New Orleans.

Injury Report for Golden State

Gary Payton II: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out (Achilles)

Injury Report for New Orleans