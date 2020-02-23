Warriors vs. Pelicans live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Warriors vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Golden State
Current Records: New Orleans 24-32; Golden State 12-44
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.37 points per matchup before their matchup Sunday. They are on the road again Sunday and play against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. New Orleans has some work to do to even out the 3-19 series between these two since October of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
While not quite a landslide, the game between New Orleans and the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as New Orleans wrapped it up with a 128-115 victory on the road. The Pelicans relied on the efforts of point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 20 points and nine assists, and small forward Zion Williamson, who had 25 points.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Golden State this past Thursday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 135-105 loss to the Houston Rockets. Golden State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 72-50. Shooting guard Andrew Wiggins (22 points) was the top scorer for Golden State.
The Pelicans are now 24-32 while Golden State sits at 12-44. New Orleans is 10-9 after wins this season, and Golden State is 8-33-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $67.64
Odds
The Pelicans are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 240
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 19 out of their last 22 games against New Orleans.
- Dec 20, 2019 - Golden State 106 vs. New Orleans 102
- Nov 17, 2019 - New Orleans 108 vs. Golden State 100
- Oct 28, 2019 - Golden State 134 vs. New Orleans 123
- Apr 09, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 16, 2019 - Golden State 147 vs. New Orleans 140
- Oct 31, 2018 - Golden State 131 vs. New Orleans 121
- May 08, 2018 - Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 104
- May 06, 2018 - Golden State 118 vs. New Orleans 92
- May 04, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Golden State 100
- May 01, 2018 - Golden State 121 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 28, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Apr 07, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Golden State 120
- Dec 04, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 115
- Nov 25, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. New Orleans 95
- Oct 20, 2017 - Golden State 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Apr 08, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Dec 13, 2016 - Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 07, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. New Orleans 106
- Oct 28, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 14, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 107
- Oct 31, 2015 - Golden State 134 vs. New Orleans 120
- Oct 27, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. New Orleans 95
