Warriors vs. Pelicans live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Golden State

Current Records: New Orleans 24-32; Golden State 12-44

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.37 points per matchup before their matchup Sunday. They are on the road again Sunday and play against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. New Orleans has some work to do to even out the 3-19 series between these two since October of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

While not quite a landslide, the game between New Orleans and the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as New Orleans wrapped it up with a 128-115 victory on the road. The Pelicans relied on the efforts of point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 20 points and nine assists, and small forward Zion Williamson, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Golden State this past Thursday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 135-105 loss to the Houston Rockets. Golden State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 72-50. Shooting guard Andrew Wiggins (22 points) was the top scorer for Golden State.

The Pelicans are now 24-32 while Golden State sits at 12-44. New Orleans is 10-9 after wins this season, and Golden State is 8-33-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $67.64

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 240

Series History

Golden State have won 19 out of their last 22 games against New Orleans.