Warriors vs. Pelicans odds, Game 3: Vegas legend on 22-11 run locks in 2018 NBA playoffs picks

With Stephen Curry making his long-awaited return, the Golden State Warriors had all their stars in action Tuesday for the first time this postseason. They defeated the New Orleans Pelicans to take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinals series. But now the scene shifts to the underdog's home court for Game 3 on Friday (8 p.m. ET).

The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites in this NBA playoffs game, with the over-under for total points scored set at 230.5.

In Game 2, Curry made a triumphant return from nearly six weeks away because of a knee injury. He came off the bench and promptly canned his first 3-pointer on his way to 28 points.

The Warriors appeared predictably energized by Curry's presence and they needed an inspired effort to fend off a resilient New Orleans club that looked determined to avoid a two-game deficit.

Kevin Durant, who scored 29 points, hit a 3-pointer to spark a late run that allowed Golden State to pull away for a 121-116 win.

Now, the series shifts to Smoothie King Center, where the Pelicans posted a pair of convincing victories over Portland in the first round.

