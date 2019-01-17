Warriors vs. Pelicans odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions, best bets from model on 7-2 roll

The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans are both likely playing their best basketball of the season. Something has to give when they clash Wednesday night (10:30 p.m. ET) at Oracle Arena in a nationally televised showdown. The Warriors are hoping to build off perhaps their most impressive performance of the season, a 142-11 drubbing of the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday in an early battle for supremacy in the Western Conference. The Pelicans are also coming off one of their better outings of the season as they managed a 121-117 road win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Golden State is a seven-point sportsbook favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Pelican odds, up from an opener of -6 in most markets. The over-under for total points scored has climbed to 241.5 from an initial offering of 240. Before you make your Warriors vs. Pelicans picks, check out NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 159-118 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 to anybody following them. And it was particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread in Week 13, going a blistering 7-2. Anybody following it is way up.

It has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Pelicans vs. Warriors.

Although the Warriors haven't had the season most observer expected thus far, their performance Tuesday was a stark reminder why they are still a heavy favorite to repeat as NBA champions. They are about 1-2 favorites at most betting outlets, with the Toronto Raptors a distant second with odds of about 7-1.

Coach Steve Kerr called the outing "beautiful basketball," and the stats back up his assessment. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant combined for 89 points on 53 shooting possessions, while hitting 18-of-28 from three-point range. Golden State had 38 assists and also held a 54-40 rebounding edge.

But just because Golden State is coming in hot doesn't mean it will cover the Warriors vs. Pelicans spread.

Pelicans star Anthony Davis is emerging as a legitimate MVP candidate and is one of the hottest players in the NBA over the past month. Davis scored 46 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Monday's win over the Clippers. In the past 15 games, Davis is averaging 33.4 points and 14.9 rebounds.

Davis also benefits from one of the league's most balanced lineups, which features six players averaging double-figures. Point guard Jrue Holiday and versatile forward Julius Randle are both averaging 20 points.

The Pelicans have covered four of their past five games and are on a 15-6 against-the-spread run versus Pacific Division opponents.

The Pelicans have covered four of their past five games and are on a 15-6 against-the-spread run versus Pacific Division opponents.