Warriors vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Oct. 28 predictions from proven model

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will travel to New Orleans on Monday to take on Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans. Both teams enter the contest without a win during the 2019-20 NBA season and the Pelicans will have a rest advantage, with the Warriors falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon. Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday is questionable with a left knee sprain, while No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson remains sidelined with his own knee issue. The Warriors will be without Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) and Kevon Looney (hamstring) due to injury, even before taking into account the precarious nature of a back-to-back. Tip-off is at 8:00 pm ET at the Smoothie King Center. Sportsbooks list New Orleans as a 4-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 237 in the latest Warriors vs. Pelicans odds. Before you make any Warriors vs. Pelicans picks, see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows that with the benefit of home-court advantage and the edge in rest, the Pelicans project to be in a strong position. New Orleans remains in a period of transition after a busy offseason and, despite the absence of Williamson, the Pelicans have boasted a top-10 offense to this point in the season. Ball and Ingram provide intriguing punch after arriving from Los Angeles, and the Pelicans have strong depth, with a roster built to go well into its second unit on a nightly basis. The talented New Orleans offense should feed on a Warriors defense that has scuffled this season, especially without its two best center options.

Just because it has a few edges doesn't mean New Orleans will cover the Warriors vs. Pelicans spread on Monday.

The model is also keenly aware that New Orleans isn't the same team without Holiday and, when adding that to Williamson, the Pelicans' roster takes a hit. Alvin Gentry's team lands in the bottom-five in team defense so far and the Warriors still have the potent duo of Curry and Draymond Green. Offense hasn't been the biggest issue in Golden State's winless start and, with the two best players on the floor wearing Warriors jerseys, they hold the talent advantage in some respects. That edge only becomes greater if Holiday is unable to play for New Orleans, making the injury report important to monitor.

Both teams should be able to get to the rim, though, with the Warriors allowing more than 80 percent of their opponent's shots to fall through the net in the basket area this season. The Pelicans have been slightly better, but Golden State should be highly motivated after an embarrassing loss on Sunday, theoretically leveling the playing field.

