The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Golden State Warriors at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center. Golden State is 37-33 overall and 23-11 at home, while the Pelicans are 31-39 overall and 13-22 on the road. The teams split their first two meetings this season.

Golden State is favored by one point in the latest Warriors vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 21 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 99-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Pelicans:

Warriors vs. Pelicans spread: Warriors -1

Warriors vs. Pelicans over-under: 223.5 points

Warriors vs. Pelicans money line: Golden State -115, New Orleans -105

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Tuesday. Andrew Wiggins had 38 points along with seven boards. Golden State is tied with Memphis for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The two teams will play each other in the regular season finale for both squads on Sunday.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will be rested on Friday. Eric Paschall (knee) is probable. He last played on April 2. Damion Lee (health and safety protocols) is out.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans lost 125-107 to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. New Orleans was down 111-80 at the end of the third quarter. The loss eliminated the Pelicans from contention for a play-in spot in the West. Jaxson Hayes and Eric Bledsoe scored 15 points each.

Lonzo Ball (thumb) and Zion Williamson (finger) are out for Friday's game. Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Steven Adams (toe) are questionable.

How to make Pelicans vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Pelicans spread to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on an incredible 99-64 roll.