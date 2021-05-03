Teams looking to battle their way into the postseason meet when the Golden State Warriors visit the New Orleans Pelicans in a key NBA Western Conference matchup on Monday. It will be the first of back-to-back games between the teams. The Warriors (32-32), who are ninth in the West and fourth in the Pacific Division, are 6-4 over the past 10 games. The Pelicans (29-35), who are 11th in the West and fourth in the Southwest Division, are 4-6 over the past 10 games but are coming off a 140-136 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Kelly Oubre

Tip-off from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Golden State leads the all-time series 39-22, including a 17-12 edge in games played at New Orleans. New Orleans is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 236.5.

Warriors vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -2.5

Warriors vs. Pelicans over-under: 236.5 points

GS: Has won 14 of the last 16 games played at New Orleans

NO: Is 4-1 against the spread in the last five games

Why the Pelicans can cover



With eight games remaining in the regular season, New Orleans is in a battle to reach the play-in tournament in the West, trailing the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies by 3 ½ games. New Orleans may be without the services of center Steven Adams, who is questionable with a toe injury. A big part of the Pelicans' success has been the play of forward Zion Williamson, who is averaging 27 points -- eighth-best in the NBA -- 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Williamson was a beast against Minnesota, pouring in 37 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists on Saturday.

Also powering New Orleans is forward Brandon Ingram. In 59 games, all starts, he is averaging 24 points, five rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Ingram is shooting 47.2 percent from the floor, including 38.2 from 3-point range. He is also an 88.5 percent free throw shooter. Ingram has scored 24 or more points in five of the last seven games. He scored his 5,000th career point March 12 against Cleveland.

Why the Warriors can cover

Despite that, New Orleans isn't a lock to cover the Warriors vs. Pelicans spread. That's because Golden State has been among the league's best over the past month. Leading the charge has been point guard Stephen Curry, who leads the league in scoring at 31.3 points per game and in 3-pointers made with 291. Curry is also averaging 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He is coming off a 30-point performance against Houston on Saturday, connecting on 7 of 17 3-pointers. He had a 53-point game against Denver on April 12, draining 10 of 18 3-pointers.

Golden State is expected to be without guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who is out indefinitely with a wrist injury, but forward Andrew Wiggins has stepped up his offense of late, scoring 20 or more points in each of the past two games. For the season, Wiggins is averaging 18.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, one steal and one block per game. He has a pair of double-doubles on the season, including a 16-point, 10-rebound effort at Philadelphia on April 19. He has already set his single-season career high for blocks with 64.

